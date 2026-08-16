Small, midcap valuations backed by strong earnings growth: Ramesh Mantri

The sectors where fundamentals are strong include pharma and healthcare, consumer, banking and financial services, new manufacturing and the power-equipment value chain. These are the areas where we are seeing strong growth. When you overlay valuations, BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) and consumer look particularly attractive. Consumer stocks are trading at multi-year lows relative to their historical valuations, while growth has revived. By consumer, I mean the broader basket, including retail, travel, autos, FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) and other consumer-facing businesses. Pharma and healthcare continue to have strong fundamentals, although some pockets have become expensive. Manufacturing and power equipment also have strong fundamentals, but valuations have risen significantly, so one needs to be selective there. Largecap IT remains a concern because growth is still weak. Midcap IT is different, with several companies continuing to do well. Energy, oil, gas and metals are difficult to take a fundamental view on because of high macro volatility. Real estate stocks are also not particularly positive.