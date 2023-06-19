Markets are pricing in some risks to growth: Julius Baer India's Kulkarni

Another important factor to consider is the strength of the US dollar. We have seen a structural bull market for the dollar for several years. This has not only impacted India but also other emerging markets (EMs) over the past decade.

India has emerged as a favourite destination for investors amid global developments, and the growth prospects here are catching the attention of many. The Indian economy has been resilient, managing the interest-rate cycle well without any major setbacks, unlike some other parts of the world. We have yet to experience a noticeable slowdown and seem to be at the peak of the current interest-rate cycle.