Most global frontline benchmarks, be it the NASDAQ, S&P 500, or even the Sensex, have actually gained ground over the past few months with only a handful of stocks participating in the up move seen in the last two-three months. Do you think that the leading indices and the global markets per se are actually treading on thin ice?

Morgan Stanley has not changed its stance on Indian equities in the last few months despite a healthy correction from the peak levels in frontline indices.caught up withon the sidelines of the Morgan Stanley India Investment Forum in Mumbai, on his interpretation of the global equity landscape, and his views on the Indian markets. Edited excerpts: