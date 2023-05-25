Indian markets, economy more balanced now than a year ago: Chris Wood

But, how come the Hindenburg report did not shake your confidence in Adani group stocks?

I have held Adani Ports even before the Hindenburg report came out, and the report is no reason to change this holding. I want some infrastructure plays in my portfolio. When it comes to Indian exposure, the biggest exposure in my portfolio has been in private sector banks. That apart, I also have exposure to property stocks. If there is any reason to change my holding in Adani group stocks, the Hindenburg report on the group is not the one. I can add another 20 names in my portfolio from India, but the idea is to have a concentrated portfolio.