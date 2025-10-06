Advance Agrolife IPO booked 57x: Check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Investors who placed their bids for the Advance Agrolife IPO can check their share allocation status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue, once the allotment gets finalised.

The public offering of Advance Agrolife, valued at ₹192.86 crore, was offered at a price band of ₹95–₹100 with a lot size of 150 shares. It was available for subscription from September 30 – October 3. The public offering garnered favourable demand among the investors with received bids for 76,80,36,900 shares against the 1,35,09,004 shares on offer. This led to an oversubscription of 56.85 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the BSE.

As the allotment process is underway, the unlisted shares of the company were commanding a solid premium in the grey markets on Monday. According to sources tracking the unofficial market, unlisted shares of Advance Agrolife India are trading at around ₹120 apiece—reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹20, or approximately 20 per cent over the upper end of the price band.

Advance Agrolife witnessed the highest participation for its public offering from the non-institutional investors (NIIs) who subscribed 175.30 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 27.31 times. Meanwhile, retail investors oversubscribed their category by 23.06 times.

Advance Agrolife IPO listing forecast

Shares of Advance Agrolife are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The current grey market trends hint at a solid listing of the Advance Agrolife shares. Should the current grey market trends hold, the company’s shares may yield a return of 20 per cent upon listing. However, these estimates are speculative, as the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.

About Advance Agrolife

Advance Agrolife Ltd. (AAL) is engaged in manufacturing a wide range of agrochemicals which support the entire lifecycle of crops across major cereals, vegetables, and horticulture crops across both the kharif and rabi sowing seasons. It primarily sells its products through direct sales to corporate customers in 19 states and 2 UTs. Further, it also exports its products to UAE, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, Egypt, Kenya, and Nepal.