Canara Robeco AMC sets IPO price band at ₹253-266; Canara, ORIX to divest

Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) has set the price band for its Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹253 to ₹266 per equity share. The mainline offering is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 49.9 million equity shares valued at ₹1,326.13 crore.

Canara Robeco is a joint venture (JV) between Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe, a unit of Japan's ORIX Corporation. Canara Bank will reduce its stake by 13 per cent in the asset manager, selling 25.92 million shares, while ORIX will divest 23.93 million shares.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors.

Canara Robeco AMC IPO key dates ALSo READ| IPO Calendar: Tata Capital, LG India to open; 29 listings next week As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the public issue will be open for subscription from Thursday, October 9, 2025, to Monday, October 13, 2025. The anchor investor portion will be made available a day earlier, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, while the company's shares are likely to debut on both the BSE and NSE on Thursday, October 16, 2025. Canara Robeco AMC IPO lot size The lot size for an application is 56 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,896 to bid for one lot or 56 shares at the upper end price.