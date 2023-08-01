After missing 1st shot at listing, firms re-file DRHPs with lower size

Having missed their first shot at listing, companies are having a second-go but at a lowered size. In recent months, companies such as TVS Supply Chain Solutions, Suraj Estate Developers and ESAF Small Finance Bank have re-filed their draft red herring prospectus (DRHPs) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) after slashing their issue size by 20 to 60 per cent.

Investment bankers said smaller issues are a relatively easy pitch for investors. Further, they made decisions to prune the IPO size during the start of the year when market conditions were volatile and foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) were in sell mode.



“The discovered price for most of the issuers during earlier roadshows was unexpected. The size had to be recalibrated to reflect the market feedback,” said Ajay Saraf, executive director and head of investment banking at ICICI Securities.

After recording lifetime highs late last calendar, the benchmark indices had dropped as much as 10 per cent between December and March. This took a toll on the IPO market with only five companies managing to roll out their IPOs during the first five months of calendar 2023. It also led to expiry of the one-year approval period that Sebi had granted for several DRHPs.



However, with markets witnessing a sharp rebound from the March lows and FPI flows coming back with a bang, many companies are refiling their DRHPs albeit with a lower issue size.

For instance, TVS Supply Chain Solutions first filed its DRHP in February 2022 for a Rs 5,000 crore IPO. In May, the company refiled its offer document for less than Rs 2,000 crore issue. It cut the fresh issue component from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 750 crore. Similarly, Suraj Estate Developers refiled its IPO cutting size from Rs 500 crore to Rs 400 crore and ESAF Small Finance Bank reduced issue size from nearly Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 630 crore, said investment banking sources. SBFC Finance, whose IPO opens this week, had refiled its DRHP after cutting the issue size from Rs 1,600 crore earlier to a little over Rs 1,000-crore.



“We have advised our clients to downsize the IPO size—particularly for companies in the small- and mid-cap space. Typically, FPIs invest in companies with a $1 billion-plus market cap. For issue size of up to Rs 1,200 crore, you can manage without much foreign participation,” said Umesh Agrawal, managing director-coverage, Investment Banking, Axis Capital.

During the financial year 2021-22, close to 70 companies filed their DRHPs with Sebi to raise a cumulative Rs 1.1 trillion, as per Prime Database. However, during the subsequent financial year (FY23) only 37 companies managed to raise Rs 52,116 crore through main board IPOs.



“During the last fiscal FPIs were pulling out, and if one removes LIC's IPO, the total fundraised was just Rs 30,000 crore. Some IPOs, which are coming now, are cutting their secondary share sale component. The process of refiling DRHPs started earlier this year. Since March, we have seen FPI interest come back and the markets rally. We are in a good zone now," said Ajay Garg, Founder, Equirus. However, the trend of reducing IPO size could continue. Those filing or refiling their DRHPs now, will be ready to hit the market early next year, when markets could be volatile due to the General Elections,” he added.

Investment bankers say not just the IPO size, but pricing too, has been brought down by companies that are going to the market. This has worked well for the issuers as well as the investors as most of the recent listings have seen sharp listing-day gains.