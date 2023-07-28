Yatharth Hospital IPO subscribed 36.16 times on last day of subscription

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services was subscribed 36.16 times on the last day of subscription on Friday.

The Rs 686.55 crore-initial share sale received bids for 59,72,19,800 shares against 1,65,17,823 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

The portion for qualified institutional buyers received 85.10 times subscription while the non-institutional investors part was subscribed 37.22 times. The retail individual investors category was subscribed 8.34 times.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 490 crore and an offer for sale of up to 65,51,690 equity shares.

The IPO had a price range of Rs 285-300 a share.

The initial public offering of Yatharth Hospital was fully subscribed on the first day of subscription on Wednesday.

Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care on Tuesday said that it collected Rs 206 crore from anchor investors.

The company said it intends to utilise the net proceeds for repayment of debt, funding capital expenditure expenses, funding inorganic growth initiatives through acquisition and other strategic initiatives and for general corporate purposes.

Earlier this month, Yatharth Hospital, which operates and manages private hospitals in and around the national capital (Delhi-NCR), raised Rs 120 crore from institutional investors in the pre-IPO round. This led to a reduction in the fresh issue size to Rs 490 crore from Rs 610 crore planned earlier.

Intensive Fiscal Services, Ambit Private and IIFL Securities were the managers to the offer.