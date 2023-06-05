Home / Markets / News / Vinsys IT Services files draft IPO papers with NSE Emerge to get listed

Vinsys IT Services files draft IPO papers with NSE Emerge to get listed

Vinsys IT Services India on Monday said it has filed preliminary papers with NSE Emerge to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vinsys IT Services files draft IPO papers with NSE Emerge to get listed

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 5:00 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Vinsys IT Services India on Monday said it has filed preliminary papers with NSE Emerge to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The Pune-headquartered company plans to offer 38.9 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each through the book-building process. The firm will be listed on NSE Emerge, a platform for small and medium enterprises, it said in a statement.

Proceeds from the public issue will be utilised to meet working capital requirements, repayment of loan to subsidiary and for other general corporate purposes.

The company has appointed Beeline Capital Advisors as merchant bankers to the issue.

Marquee investors led by overseas funds, including NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund and xMultiplied, and domestic players, such as Nova Global Opportunities Fund, Aegis Investment Fund and Sambhavnath Investments, have invested in the company's pre-IPO funding.

Vinsys provides a full suite of software service offerings, including ERP solutions, architectural consulting, integration, and middleware service. Also, it offers customised courses across 17 domains, including BFSI, telecom, and government departments.

The company has a presence in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Australia, Kenya, Tanzania, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Also Read

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

Infinium, MOS, Exhicon, Sancode IPOs to be launched today; check details

With over 100 profitable startups India poised to see IPOs in next 5 yrs

Angel One client base jumps 44% in May, retail equity market share rises 4%

Indo Count hits 16-month high; surges 36% in four days on strong Q4 results

Stock of this SME company zooms nearly 100% on market debut

Westlife Foodworld makes its debut on the National Stock Exchange

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

Topics :IPOsNSE EmergeMarketsInvestmentIT sector

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story