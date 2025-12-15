Applied for Park Medi World IPO? Here's how to check allotment status, GMP

Park Medi World IPO allotment status: Hospital chain operator Hospital chain operator Park Medi World is set to finalise the basis of allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) today, following decent investor demand that saw the issue oversubscribed by more than 8 times.

The Park Medi World IPO, priced in the band of ₹154–162 per share with a lot size of 92 shares, attracted bids for over 338.83 million shares against an offer of 41.81 million shares, resulting in an overall subscription of 8.10 times, according to BSE data.

Demand was led by Non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their portion by 11.48 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) followed with an 15.15-times subscription, while retail investors recorded a 3.16 -times subscription.

With the subscription window now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment outcome, expected later today. Here's how to check Park Medi World IPO allotment status online Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue. Direct links to check Park Medi World IPO allotment status online Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Park Medi World IPO allotment status: Check Park Medi World IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx