Applied for Park Medi World IPO? Here's how to check allotment status, GMP

Once the Park Medi World IPO allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the issue can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue

Park Medi World IPO allotment
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 7:58 AM IST
Park Medi World IPO allotment status: Hospital chain operator Park Medi World is set to finalise the basis of allotment for its initial public offering (IPO) today, following decent investor demand that saw the issue oversubscribed by more than 8 times.
 
The Park Medi World IPO, priced in the band of ₹154–162 per share with a lot size of 92 shares, attracted bids for over 338.83 million shares against an offer of 41.81 million shares, resulting in an overall subscription of 8.10 times, according to BSE data. 
 
Demand was led by Non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their portion by 11.48 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) followed with an 15.15-times subscription, while retail investors recorded a 3.16 -times subscription.
 
With the subscription window now closed, investors are awaiting the allotment outcome, expected later today.

Here's how to check Park Medi World IPO allotment status online

Once the allotment is finalised, investors who applied for the public offering can check their status on the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue.  CHECK NEPHROCARE HEALTH SERVICES IPO ALLOTMENT TODAY

Direct links to check Park Medi World IPO allotment status online

Alternatively, investors can use the following direct links to check the Park Medi World IPO allotment status: 
Check Park Medi World IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  Check Park Medi World IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies: https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
  Check Park Medi World IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
 

Park Medi World IPO grey market premium (GMP), tentative listing

While allotment is underway, unlisted shares of Park Medi World are trading around ₹169.5 in the grey market, suggesting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹6.5 per share, or approximately 4.01 per cent above the upper price band of ₹162, according to unofficial market trackers.
 
The shares of Park Medi World are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. Current grey market trends point to a solid listing for the company’s shares. Should the current GMP hold, investors allotted Park Medi World shares may expect listing gains or around 4 per cent on debut. However, GMP remains an unregulated and speculative indicator and should be treated cautiously.
 

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

