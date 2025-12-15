Nephrocare Health IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Nephrocare Health IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the maiden public issue of Nephrocare Health Services, an end-to-end dialysis care provider, is expected to be finalised today, Monday, December 15, 2025. The initial public offering (IPO) received a decent response from investors with an overall subscription of around 14.08 times.
According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Nephrocare IPO received bids for 186.92 million shares against 13.27 million shares on offer. The portion booked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 26.82 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 24.77 times. The retail investors quota was booked only 2.36 times.
With the subscription window now closed, investors are waiting for the allotment details, which are expected to be issued later today. Once the allotment process is completed, applicants can check their allotment status on the official websites of NSE and BSE, or the registrar Kfin Technologies.
Steps to check Nephrocare Health IPO allotment status on BSE:
- Go to the official BSE website - http://bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
- In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity
- Choose 'Nephrocare Health' from the list of IPOs
- Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)
- Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page
- Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status
Steps to check Nephrocare Health IPO allotment on Kfin Technologies:
- Visit registrar Kfin Technologies website - ipostatus.kfintech.com/
- Under 'Select IPO', select Nephrocare from the drop-down box
- Enter your application number, demat account, or permanent account number (PAN)
- Click 'Submit', and your application status will appear on your screen
Nephrocare Health IPO GMP
According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Nephrocare Health were trading at ₹494.5 per share in the grey market, commanding a modest premium of ₹34.5 or 7.5 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹438 to ₹460.
Nephrocare Health IPO listing date
Nephrocare IPO opened for public subscription on Wednesday, December 10, and closed on Friday, December 12, 2025. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the respective demat accounts on December 16. Shares of Nephrocare are scheduled to list on the bourses, BSE and NSE, on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.