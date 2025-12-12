Corona Remedies IPO to list on Dec 15; here's what GMP hints for D-St debut

Corona Remedies IPO listing forecast: Corona Remedies, a pharmaceutical company, is set to make its market debut on Monday, December 15, 2025, and early indicators from the grey market point to a bumper listing. The company raised ₹655.7 crore through its initial public offering (IPO), which comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of 6.2 million equity shares. There is no fresh issue component.

Corona Remedies IPO received an overwhelming investor interest, achieving an overall oversubscription of 137 times, driven largely by strong participation from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), whose quota was booked 278.52 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investor segment also showed decent demand, oversubscribing their portions by 208.88 times and 28.73 times, respectively, according to NSE data.

The basis of allotment for the issue was finalised on Thursday, December 11, 2025, and investors are now awaiting the stock's debut on Dalal Street. Ahead of its debut, the company's unlisted shares were trading at around ₹1,372 apiece in the grey market, indicating a premium of ₹310 or 29.2 per cent over the issue price of ₹1,062, as per sources tracking unofficial markets. If the current grey market sentiment sustains, Corona Remedies shares are likely to debut around ₹1,372, implying potential listing gains of 29 per cent for IPO investors. However, market experts caution that the grey market operates outside regulatory oversight, and the GMP (Grey Market Premium) should not be viewed as a definitive indicator of the stock's actual listing performance.