ATC Energies IPO opens today; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

The initial public offering (IPO) of lithium-ion battery maker ATC Energies System is scheduled to open for subscription today, March 25, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹63.76 crore through the public issue. The SME IPO comprises up to 54,03,600 equity shares of face value ₹10, which includes a fresh issue of 43,23,600 equity shares, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 10,80,000 equity shares.

ATC Energies System IPO price band, lot size

The company has set the price band in the range of ₹112-118, and a lot size of 1,200 shares. A retail investor can bid a minimum of one lot of 1200 equity shares with an investment amount of ₹1,34,400. The minimum investment required for high-net-worth individuals is ₹2,83,200 for two lots.

ATC Energies System IPO key dates

Check: Grand Continent Hotels IPO allotment Status The three-day subscription window will close on Thursday, March 27, 2025. The basis of allotment is likely to be finalised on Friday, March 28, 2025. ATC Energies System is expected to list on the NSE Emerge (NSE SME) platform on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).

ATC Energies System IPO registrar, lead manager

KFIN Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Indorient Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager.

ATC Energies System IPO GMP

Ahead of the opening, the unlisted shares of ATC Energies System were trading flat at ₹118 each, which is also the upper end of the IPO price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activities. Thus, the grey market premium (GMP) for ATC Energies System IPO remains nil as of Tuesday, March 25.

ATC Energies System IPO objective

According to the RHP, the company aims to utilise the net proceeds from the issue for repayment and/or pre-payment, in full, of the borrowing availed by the company to purchase its Noida factory including land and building.

In addition, the company intends to use the proceeds to fund the capital expenditure requirements towards refurbishment, civil and upgradation works at its Noida factory, and the capital expenditure requirement towards IT upgradation at its Noida factory, Vasai factory and registered office. Among other purposes, the company aims to utilise the funds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

About ATC Energies System

Incorporated in September 2020, ATC Energies System produces and supplies lithium and li-ion batteries to various industries and end users such as banking, automobiles etc. With factories in Vasai, Thane, and Noida, NCR, the company utilises advanced technology and quality testing infrastructure over a combined area of 3,160 sq. mt.

ATC Energies System financial overview

For the six-month period ended September 30, 2024, the company reported a revenue from operations of ₹22.49 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of ₹5.77 crore. In FY24, ATC Energies’ revenue from operations grew 54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹51.20 crore from ₹33.13 crore in FY23. It reported a PAT of ₹10.89 crore in FY24, up 40 per cent from ₹7.75 crore in the previous fiscal.