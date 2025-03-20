PhysicsWallah files draft red herring prospectus via confidential route

The company, known for its affordable and accessible online education, disclosed the development in a public announcement dated March 19.

While the filing of the DRHP is a crucial milestone, PhysicsWallah clarified that it does not guarantee the company will proceed with the initial public offering (IPO)

If successful, PhysicsWallah will become the first Indian edtech firm to get listed.

The company last raised $210 million in 2024 at a valuation of $2.8 billion.

Headquartered in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, PhysicsWallah has rapidly grown in popularity, particularly among students preparing for competitive exams. Its online platform offers a wide range of courses and resources at competitive prices, making quality education accessible to a broader audience.

PhysicsWallah is the sixth company to opt for the confidential filing route for its IPO, following Indira IVF, which made a pre-filing last month.

ALSO READ | INOXGFL Group to list INOX Clean Energy in FY26, eyes Rs 5,000 cr IPO Introduced in 2022, this mechanism allows companies to keep their DRHP private until they finalise their listing plans.

Tata Play was the first company to use this route, though it eventually scrapped its IPO plans. Similarly, SoftBank-backed hotel aggregator Oyo made a confidential filing in 2023 but did not proceed with its IPO. In April 2024, food delivery giant Swiggy also opted for the pre-filing route for its IPO. To date, only Swiggy and Vishal Mega Mart have successfully gone public after making confidential filings.

What is confidential filing?

The confidential filing route, introduced in 2022, enables companies to withhold sensitive information from the public domain until they are ready to proceed with their IPO. This approach helps issuers avoid unwarranted public scrutiny and opportunistic litigations. However, most companies still prefer the traditional route for filing their DRHP with Sebi, as it is often considered more cost- and time-effective.

Once Sebi issues its observations on the confidentially filed offer document, companies are required to make it public. The updated DRHP must remain in the public domain for at least 21 days, during which stakeholders can provide feedback. After this period, the company can move forward with its IPO.

Companies opting for the confidential filing route are permitted to conduct limited marketing to institutional investors to gauge demand and determine fair pricing. Additionally, Sebi’s observations for confidentially filed IPOs remain valid for 18 months, compared to 12 months for traditional filings. If a company fails to launch its offering within this timeframe, the observations lapse, requiring a re-filing of the offer document.