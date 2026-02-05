Aye Finance IPO opens Feb 9; sets price band at ₹122-129; Check details

Aye Finance: Aye Finance, a non-banking finance company (NBFC), is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, February 9, 2026. The company has set the price band for its maiden public issue in the range of ₹122 to ₹129 per share.

The company aims to raise ₹1,010 crore through a combination of fresh issue of ₹55 million shares worth up to ₹710 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 23.3 million shares worth up to ₹300 crore.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), Alpha Wave India, MAJ Invest Financial Inclusion Fund II, CapitalG, LGT Capital Invest Mauritius PCC are the corporate selling shareholders, while Vikram Jetley is the individual selling shareholder.

Aye Finance is a non-banking finance company, middle-layer focused on providing loans to micro, small and medium enterprises across India. It offers a range of business loans for working capital and business expansion needs, against hypothecation of working assets or against security of property to customers across manufacturing, trading, service and allied agriculture sectors. Aye Finance has 586,825 active unique customers across 18 states and 3 union territories, and with assets under management (AUM) of ₹6,027.62 crore, as of September 30, 2025. Here are the key details of Aye Finance IPO: Aye Finance IPO key dates According to the RHP, Aye Finance IPO will open for public bidding on Monday, February 9 and close on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The anchor investment period will be one day prior to the issue opening date, i.e. Friday, February 6, 2026. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, February 12. Shares of Aye Finance will make their debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, tentatively on Monday, February 16.

Aye Finance IPO lot size Investors can bid for a minimum of one lot comprising 116 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of 14,964 to bid for at least one lot at the upper-end price and in multiples thereof. The company has reserved 75 per cent of the net offer for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 10 per cent for retail individual investors. Aye Finance IPO registrar, lead manager Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, JM Financial, and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers.