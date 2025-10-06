Canara HSBC Life to make D-Street debut before Diwali 25; key details here
Canara HSBC Life Insurance IPO comprises an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) of 237.5 million equity sharesSI Reporter New Delhi
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company IPO:
Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance-backed Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
is set to make its much-anticipated debut on the stock market ahead of Diwali 2025, with its initial public offering (IPO scheduled for Friday, October 10, 2025. The company’s shares are expected to begin trading on the bourses on Friday, October 17, 2025, just ahead of Diwali, which falls on Monday, October 20, 2025.
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company will join peers like SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, whose shares are already publicly traded.
Ahead of the public offering, bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for Thursday, October 9, 2025.
As the IPO launch approaches, here are the key details from the company’s Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) that investors should know:
Canara HSBC Life IPO details
The public offering comprises an entirely offer for sale, with promoters Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings divesting up to 142.50 million equity shares. From the investor group, Punjab National Bank is also divesting up to 95 million equity shares through the OFS.
The company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the net offer for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 35 per cent for retail investors, and not less than 15 per cent reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).
Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company will not receive any proceeds from the offer. "Our company will not receive any proceeds from the offer (the “offer proceeds”) and all the offer proceeds will be received by the Selling Shareholders after deduction of offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the selling shareholders," the company said in its RHP.
KFin Technologies serves as the registrar for the public offering. The Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs) for the Canara HSBC Life IPO include SBI Capital Markets, BNP Paribas, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), JM Financial, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors.
Canara HSBC Life IPO timeline
The three-day subscription window to bid for the public offering of Canara HSBC Life is set to conclude on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. Following that, the basis for allotment of the company’s shares is likely to get finalised on Wednesday, October 15, 2025.
The successful investors will receive the Canara HSBC Life shares into their demat accounts by Thursday, October 16, 2025.
About Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company
Incorporated in 2007 and promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company is a life insurer in India. The company ranks third among public sector bank-led life insurers in India according to the CRISIL Report, based on the number of lives covered for Fiscal 2025. According to the CRISIL Report, the company’s individual weighted premium income (“WPI”) grew third-highest among bank-led insurers between Fiscal 2022 and Fiscal 2025, and it recorded the second-highest year-on-year growth among its Peer Set (as defined in “—Competition” on page 293) for Fiscal 2025. According to the CRISIL Report, the company had the third-highest assets under management (“AUM”) among public sector bank-promoted life insurers as of March 31, 2025.
