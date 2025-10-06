Monday, October 06, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Canara Robeco AMC sets IPO price band at ₹253-266; Canara, ORIX to divest

Canara Robeco AMC sets IPO price band at ₹253-266; Canara, ORIX to divest

Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Canara Bank will reduce its stake by 13 per cent in the asset manager, selling 25.92 million shares, while ORIX will divest 23.93 million shares

Canara Robeco AMC IPO price band

Canara Robeco is a joint venture between Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Canara Robeco Asset Management Company (AMC) has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) in the range of ₹253 to ₹266 per equity share. The mainline offering is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 49.9 million equity shares valued at ₹1,326.13 crore. 
 
Canara Robeco is a joint venture (JV) between Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe, a unit of Japan's ORIX Corporation. Canara Bank will reduce its stake by 13 per cent in the asset manager, selling 25.92 million shares, while ORIX will divest 23.93 million shares.
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company has reserved not more than 50 per cent of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and not less than 35 per cent for retail investors. 
 

Canara Robeco AMC IPO key dates

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the public issue will be open for subscription from Thursday, October 9, 2025, to Monday, October 13, 2025. The anchor investor portion will be made available a day earlier, on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. The basis of share allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, October 14, 2025, while the company's shares are likely to debut on both the BSE and NSE on Thursday, October 16, 2025.

Canara Robeco AMC IPO lot size

The lot size for an application is 56 shares. Accordingly, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹14,896 to bid for one lot or 56 shares at the upper end price. 

Canara Robeco AMC IPO registrar, lead manager

MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue. SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital and JM Financial are the book-running lead managers.

About Canara Robeco AMC

Canara Robeco AMC is an asset management company. Its primary activities include managing mutual funds and providing investment advice on Indian equities. As of December 21, 2024, the company managed 25 schemes comprising 12 equity schemes, 10 debt schemes and three hybrid schemes with a quarterly average AUM of ₹1,083.66 billion as of December 31, 2024. 
 
Canara Robeco AMC has a nationwide presence, directly serving customers in over 23 cities across 14 states and 2 union territories through a network of 23 branches as of December 31, 2024. It has a wide network of 49,412 distribution partners across India, including Canara Bank, 44 other banks, 259 national distributors (NDs), and 49,108 mutual fund distributors (MFDs).

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

