CKK Retail Mart IPO opens on Jan 30: Check GMP, key dates, price band

Established in 2005, CKK Retail Mart is engaged in the distribution and trading of packaged agro-commodities such as sugar, pulses and ghee across regions including Maharashtra, Bihar, West Bengal, and the north-eastern states. The company follows a three-tier distribution model and a direct-to-distributors model.

Here are the key details of CKK Retail Mart IPO:

CKK Retail Mart IPO GMP

According to sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of CKK Retail Mart were trading flat at ₹163, the upper end of the price band.

CKK Retail Mart IPO key dates

The public issue will remain open for subscription until Tuesday, February 3, 2026. The basis of allotment for the company’s shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, February 4, while the shares will be credited to investors’ demat accounts on Thursday, February 5. CKK Retail Mart shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Friday, February 6, 2026.