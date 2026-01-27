KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment today; check status, latest GMP, listing date

KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the KRM Ayurveda IPO is likely to be finalised today, Tuesday, January 27, 2026. The public offering closed for subscription on Friday, January 24, 2026, receiving strong participation from investors and getting oversubscribed by 74.27 times.

Here's how to check KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status online — direct links

Once the basis of allotment is finalised, investors who have applied for the public offering can check the KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status on the official websites of the NSE and Skyline Financial Services, the registrar to the issue.

Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status directly:

Check KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status on NSE: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Check KRM Ayurveda IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php

KRM Ayurveda IPO details

The ₹77.49-crore public offering of KRM Ayurveda comprised an entirely fresh issue of 5.7 million equity shares. The issue did not have any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

The KRM Ayurveda IPO was offered at a price band of ₹128–135 with a lot size of 1,000 shares. It was available for subscription from Wednesday, January 22, to Friday, January 24, 2026. ALSO READ | Walmart, Tiger Global to offload stakes worth ₹10k cr in PhonePe IPO The company proposes to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for capital expenditure for the construction and development of telemedicine operational facilities, purchase of CRM software and hardware infrastructure, human resources, repayment/prepayment of loans, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes. KRM Ayurveda IPO GMP, listing estimates The unlisted shares of KRM Ayurveda continued to command a strong premium in the grey market on Tuesday. According to sources tracking unofficial market activity, the company’s shares were trading at around ₹154 apiece, implying a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹19, or 14.07 per cent, over the upper end of the issue price.