Home / Markets / IPO / Crizac to launch ₹860 cr IPO on July 2 with reduced OFS component

Crizac to launch ₹860 cr IPO on July 2 with reduced OFS component

The OFS consists of the sale of equity shares worth Rs 723 crore by Pinky Agarwal and Rs 137 crore by Manish. Since the issue is an OFS, Crizac will not receive any proceeds from the IPO

ipo market listing share market
However, the company did not disclose the details of the price band. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 3:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Student recruitment solution provider Crizac on Thursday said its Rs 860-crore initial public offering (IPO) will hit the capital markets for subscription on July 2.

The public issue will conclude on July 4, and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on July 1, the company said in a statement.

However, the company did not disclose the details of the price band.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares worth Rs 860 crore by promoters Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal with no fresh issue component, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed on Wednesday.

The OFS consists of the sale of equity shares worth Rs 723 crore by Pinky Agarwal and Rs 137 crore by Manish. Since the issue is an OFS, Crizac will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

The company, which had proposed to raise Rs 1,000 crore in November last year, has now trimmed the issue size to Rs 860 crore. It did not provide any specific reason for the downward revision in offer size.

Crizac initially filed its preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in March 2024. The regulator had returned the documents in July. Thereafter, the company refiled the papers in November, which were approved by the regulator in March this year.

The Kolkata-based firm is a B2B education platform for agents and global institutions, which offers international student recruitment solutions to global institutions of higher education in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Over the last three years, Crizac facilitated enrolment applications from over 75 countries through its registered agents on its technology platform. It processed more than 7.11 lakh student applications and collaborated with over 173 global institutions of higher education.

The company reported a revenue from operations of Rs 849.49 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 152.93 crore in the full financial year 2025.

The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Equirus Capital and Anand Rathi Advisors are the book-running lead managers, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar for the IPO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HDB Financial IPO subscribed 37% on Day 1; HNIs, staff lead bids

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases IPO subscribed 31% on day two of bidding

HDB Financial Services IPO sees 37% subscription on first day of bidding

HDB starts taking orders for one of India's biggest IPOs this year

HDB Financial Services raises ₹3,369 crore through anchor allotment

Topics :ipo filingIPO listing timeIPO marketIPO CalendarIPO fundraisingshare marketBSE stocksBSE listed companies

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story