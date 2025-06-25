HDB Financial Services IPO sees 37% subscription on first day of bidding

The initial public offer of HDB Financial Services Ltd, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, received 37 per cent subscription on the fi₹t day of bidding on Wednesday.

The initial share sale got bids for 4,85,98,380 shares against 13,04,42,855 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The category for non-institutional investors attracted 76 per cent subscription while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 30 per cent. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota got subscribed 1 per cent.

HDB Financial Services mopped up ₹3,369 crore from anchor investors.

The ₹12,500-crore initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on June 27. The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹700-740 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, the company is valued at nearly ₹61,400 crore. ALSO READ: Sudeep Pharma files DRHP with Sebi for IPO, plans major capex expansion The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹10,000 crore by the promoter, HDFC Bank. At present, HDFC Bank owns a 94.36 per cent stake in HDB Financial Services, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of the bank. The company proposes to utilise proceeds from the fresh issue to strengthen its Tier-I capital base. This will support future capital needs, including additional lending, to support business growth.