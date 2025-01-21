Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Denta Water and Infra raises Rs 66 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Denta Water and Infra raises Rs 66 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The issue, with a price band of Rs 279 to Rs 294 per share, will open for public subscription on January 22 and conclude on January 24

IPO
As per the circular, the company has allocated 2.25 million equity shares at Rs 294 apiece to 10 funds, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 66.15 crore. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 10:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Water and infrastructure solutions company Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised a little over Rs 66 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Foreign and domestic institutions who participated in the anchor included Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund-2, Rajasthan Global Securities, Saint Capital Fund, Finavenue Capital Trust, Chhatisgarh Investments Ltd, Steptrade Revolution Fund, Astorne Capital VCC -- Arven and Aarth AIF, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.

As per the circular, the company has allocated 2.25 million equity shares at Rs 294 apiece to 10 funds, aggregating the transaction size to Rs 66.15 crore.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 279 to Rs 294 per share, will open for public subscription on January 22 and conclude on January 24.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 75 lakh equity shares worth Rs 220.5 crore at the upper end of the price band.

Proceeds from its fresh issuance to the extent of Rs 150 crore will be utilised for meeting working capital requirements and a portion will be used for general corporate purpose.

Also Read

Quadrant Future Tek allots shares worth Rs 130.5 crore to anchor investors

Ahead of IPO, Indo Farm Equipment collects Rs 78 cr from anchor investors

Mamata Machinery IPO garners 194.95 times subscription on last day of offer

Transrail Lighting's IPO fully subscribed hours after opening for bidding

Transrail Lighting gets Rs 246 crore mobilised from anchor investors

Founded in 2016, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd has emerged as one of the key players in the field of water engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services.

It has completed 32 water management projects out of which 11 projects as the main contractor, 1 project has been undertaken under a consortium/joint venture arrangement and 20 projects have been undertaken under a sub-contract arrangement with the main contractor.

The company said that half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.

SMC Capitals is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bankers shouldn't get bad companies to markets who misuse IPO money: Buch

EPC firm Lumino Industries files draft papers with Sebi for Rs 1,000 cr IPO

Sebi to start pre-listing trading in IPO to curb grey market activity: Buch

PharmEasy sets stage for IPO return with new strategy, boosted cash flow

Stallion India IPO garners 188.38 times subscription on last day of offer

Topics :Anchor investorsIPOsinitial public offering (IPO)

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 10:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story