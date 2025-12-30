Dhara Rail Projects to list on Dec 31: Here's what latest GMP hints at

Dhara Rail Projects IPO listing forecast: Dhara Rail Projects, a railway rolling stock systems services provider, will make its debut on the Dalal Street on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, and the grey market is indicating a positive start.

The SME initial public offering (IPO), worth ₹50.20 crore, comprised a fresh issue of 4 million equity shares.

The IPO witnessed an overwhelming response from investors, getting oversubscribed by 111.9 times overall. Investors placed bids for 296.20 million equity shares against 2.64 million shares on offer. The non-institutional investors (NIIs), whose quota was booked 199.41 times, emerged as higher bidders. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors also showed solid interest, subscribing to their portions by 71.3 times and 97.61 times, respectively, according to NSE data.

The allotment for the IPO was finalised on Monday, December 29, 2025, and investors are now awaiting the listing. Ahead of its listing, Dhara Rail’s unlisted shares were trading at ₹140.5 per share, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹14.5 or 11.5 per cent over the upper end of the price band of ₹120 to ₹126, as per sources tracking unofficial markets. If grey market trends sustain, Dhara Rail shares could list near ₹140, signalling a positive debut for the investors. However, analysts warn that the grey market is unregulated, and the GMP is not a reliable predictor of actual listing performance.