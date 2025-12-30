Year-ender 2025: Financials, new-age cos dominate India's IPO fundraising

India’s IPO market in 2025 saw record fundraising, with a large number of companies entering the capital markets across segments. However, fund mobilisation was concentrated across a limited set of sectors, with financial services emerging as the single largest contributor.

Alongside financial services, manufacturing and industrial segments accounted for a meaningful share of IPO proceeds. Sectors such as engineering, pharmaceuticals, electrical equipment, automobile components, cement and construction materials featured prominently among listings.

According to data from Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), 365 IPOs were launched during the year, of which 106 were listed on the mainboard and 259 on the SME platform. Mainboard IPOs raised ₹1.83 trillion, accounting for around 94 per cent of the total capital raised in 2025. Over the last two years, 198 mainboard companies raised ₹3.6 trillion out of the total IPO fundraising of ₹3.8 trillion.

Manufacturing, infrastructure and technology gain traction After financial services, the capital goods segment accounted for 9.5 per cent or ₹18,500 crore of total capital raised through IPOs. Companies from the infrastructure, manufacturing and industrial segments featured prominently among listings, reflecting capacity expansion and domestic manufacturing momentum. IPOs such as Highway Infrastructure, Quadrant Future Tek and Standard Glass Lining recorded strong investor response and listing-day gains. "IT services, electronics and media, household & personal products, hospitality, education, and healthcare highlight structural demand drivers linked to consumption, digitalisation, and urbanisation," according to Pantomath. According to MOFSL, technology companies contributed 9.2 per cent or ₹18,000 crore of total IPO issuance during the year. Listings such as Meesho (₹5,421.20 crore) and Urban Company (₹1,900 crore) were among the notable technology-related IPOs in 2025 and featured among the top performers on listing day.

Healthcare accounted for 6.4 per cent (₹12,500 crore), while consumer durables (₹11,700 crore) made up 6 per cent of total IPO issuance. However, telecom, utilities and private banking space recorded no IPO fundraising in 2025, despite accounting for a significant share of capital raised in the previous year. ALSO READ | IPO frenzy? Data shows only 1 in 4 IPOs drew Mutual Fund anchors in 2025 Additionally, MOFSL revealed that companies less than 20 years old contributed around 53 per cent of IPO fundraising over the last two years, raising approximately ₹2 trillion through 508 listings. By size, small-cap companies raised ₹1.98 trillion, accounting for 51.5 per cent of the total funds raised, followed by large-cap companies at ₹1.07 trillion and mid-cap companies at ₹788 billion.