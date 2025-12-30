Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks files DRHP for ₹2,600-cr IPO

Global asset manager Blackstone-backed Indian warehousing platform Horizon Industrial Parks has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The company plans to raise ₹2,600 crore through a fresh issuance. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

Ahead of filing, the company raised $200 million in the pre-IPO funding round from 360 ONE, SBI Life Insurance, State Bank of India, Radhakishan Damani, EAAA, DSP Investments, among others.

According to the DRHP, the company plans to use ₹2,250 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company and its subsidiaries. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue. JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, SBI Capital Markets, and 360 ONE WAM are the book-running lead managers. About Horizon Industrial Parks Horizon Industrial Parks is India's largest industrial and logistics infrastructure developer, owner, and operator in terms of Total Network, according to the JLL Report. The company's pan-India Total Network consists of 45 assets spread across 10 cities, totalling 58.01 million square feet (msf). Horizon offers Grade A quality fulfilment centres, industrial facilities, and in-city centres across the country’s major industrial and consumption hubs. Its solutions include, among others, built-to-suit facilities, fully fitted plug-and-play facilities, cold storage, energy solutions, on-site staff accommodation, racking and material handling equipment (MHEs), all designed to support efficient operations. It caters to key sectors including e-commerce, retail, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), renewable energy, auto-ancillary and manufacturing.