India 2025 IPOs: Record listings, mixed returns; check top winners, losers

India’s primary market in 2025 may go down as one of its busiest years, marked by robust listing activity, though performance has varied across issues. As many as 102 companies debuted on the mainboard, raising an aggregate ₹1.8 trillion, according to data from Prime Infobase.

Investor sentiment has been upbeat this year, reflected in the strong performance of newly listed companies. Around 70 per cent of the 102 firms that went public finished their first trading session in positive territory. Twenty-five stocks jumped by 20 to 75 per cent on debut, while 13 recorded gains in the 10 to 19 per cent range. Another 25 saw smaller increases of 1 to 10 per cent. On the downside, six issuers saw their shares fall by 15 to 35 per cent, and 24 declined more modestly by 1 to 10 per cent, data showed.

Highway Infrastructure emerged as the top listing day performer, with gains of over 75 per cent, followed by Urban Company and Meesho with a sharp rally of 62 per cent each. Aditya Infotech, Quadrant Future Tek, LG Electronics, Corona Remedies, PhysicsWallah, and GNG Electronics were among the other notable performers. On the other hand, Om Freight Forwarders and Glottis were the biggest listing day losers, falling around 35 per cent from the issue price. BMW Ventures and Arisinfra Solutions fell 23 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively. Jaro Institute, Laxmi India Finance, Quality Power, Ganesh Consumer and Fujiyama Power Systems also settled with sharp losses on their listing days.

TOP 5 IPO GAINERS IN 2025 Company Offer price (₹ cr) Issue size (₹ cr) Listing date Listing day gains (%) Highway Infrastructure 70 130.00 12/Aug/2025 75.49 Urban Company 103 1,900.00 17/Sep/2025 62.18 Meesho 105 5,357.90 10/Dec/2025 62.10 Aditya Infotech 675 1,300.00 05/Aug/2025 60.61 Quadrant Future Tek 290 290.00 14/Jan/2025 54.74 The table below captures the top five IPO winners and losers of 2025 based on listing-day performance: TOP 5 IPO LOSERS IN 2025 Company Offer price (₹ cr) Issue size (₹ cr) Listing date Listing day loss (%) Om Freight Forwarders 135 122.31 08/Oct/2025 -35.85 Glottis 129 307.00 07/Oct/2025 -35.00 BMW Ventures 99 231.66 01/Oct/2025 -23.23 Arisinfra Solutions 222 499.60 25/Jun/2025 -21.58 Jaro Institute 890 450.00 30/Sep/2025 -16.29 Source: Prime Database

Despite the mixed return profile across IPOs, the broader outlook for the primary market remains constructive. Analysts noted the strong volume of listings and capital raised in 2025 reflects deeper structural strength rather than short-term exuberance. Robust domestic liquidity, sustained retail participation through systematic investment plan (SIP) flows, and improving market depth have helped absorb a steady supply of new issuances even amid bouts of secondary market volatility. IPO market outlook for 2026 Prashanth Tapse, senior vice-president for research at Mehta Equities, said regulatory filings and market data indicate a strong pipeline for 2026, with an estimated 190–200 companies expected to tap the capital markets, targeting aggregate fundraising of over ₹2.5 trillion, significantly higher than the amount raised in 2025.

"The upcoming IPO cycle is also expected to be anchored by large marquee listings, including Reliance Jio Platforms, National Stock Exchange (NSE), Flipkart, PhonePe, OYO, and SBI Mutual Fund. Collectively, these offerings could act as key catalysts for investor participation and liquidity, while reinforcing India’s position as one of the most attractive global IPO markets, albeit with increasing emphasis on valuation discipline and earnings visibility," Tapse added. Pantomath Capital, in a report, pointed out that mainboard IPO activity crossed the 100-issue mark in 2025 for the first time since 2007, underlining the scale and breadth of the current cycle. India also ranked among the top three global markets for IPO proceeds during the year, highlighting its growing prominence in global capital markets.