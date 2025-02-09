Ed-tech unicorn LEAD Group eyes IPO within 12-18 months: Smita Deorah

Home-grown school ed-tech unicorn LEAD Group is eyeing a public listing within the next 12 to 18 months, co-founder and co-chief executive officer Smita Deorah told Business Standard.

“We are working towards achieving a certain Ebitda margin level to give public markets confidence in the profitability of our model. We have to stay the course for another 12 to 18 months and then move towards an IPO,” she said.

Deorah said that given the market dynamics, the company will remain flexible. However, in terms of readiness, it is working in that direction. “We have spoken to a few advisers who understand the business well. When the time is right, we will enlist the right set of advisers and move forward,” she added.

Speaking on valuation, she said, “It is a little premature to comment on it. Our focus right now is to hit a good temperature. We are on track for that. I do not see that to be a concern. It is just about now delivering it.” LEAD has raised a total of $172 million. The GSV Ventures- and Westbridge Capital-backed firm became a unicorn in 2022 and is now valued at $1.14 billion. The company currently services more than 8,000 schools and plans to add 3,000 to 4,000 schools, Deorah said while sharing the plans for this year.

“Our focus has always been on empowering schools with curriculum and technology to improve outcomes across different spectrums of schools. In the coming academic year, we will be working with more than 10,000 schools. In terms of growth, we will keep adding 3,000 to 4,000 schools to our family every year,” she said. In 2023, LEAD Group acquired the K-12 learning business of Pearson in India. The value of the acquisition is not public. Speaking of the company’s previous acquisition, Deorah said it has helped strategically on several grounds. She explained that the acquisition of Pearson’s K-12 allowed them to add to their stack of schools. “Pearson had a good product stack. In the last 18 months since acquiring Pearson’s K-12 business, the rate at which we have innovated and added product variants has been the fastest. Additionally, it also increased our channels; we now have deeper access to schools,” she said.