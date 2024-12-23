Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / EV maker Greaves Electric Mobility files IPO papers to raise Rs 1,000 cr

EV maker Greaves Electric Mobility files IPO papers to raise Rs 1,000 cr

Greaves Electric plans to invest the IPO proceeds into product research and development and build battery assembly capabilities, with a smaller portion earmarked to boost manufacturing capacity

IPO
Greaves Electric is known for its 'Ampere' brand of e-scooters and also manufactures three-wheelers under a different brand. | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 10:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian electric-vehicle maker Greaves Electric Mobility plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore ($117.5 million) through an initial public offering, according to the draft papers it filed on Monday.

Greaves Electric is known for its 'Ampere' brand of e-scooters and also manufactures three-wheelers under a different brand. 

The company's top shareholder - publicly listed Greaves Cotton - and investment group Abdul Latif Jameel Green Mobility Solutions will sell around 189.4 million shares through the IPO.

Greaves Electric joins larger rival Ather Energy [ATHR.NS] in hopping onto India's primary issue bandwagon, with proceeds more than doubling year-on-year to $17.5 billion by mid-December this year, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Ola Electric Mobility's IPO, the first by a pure-play Indian EV maker, saw investors bid for 4.3 times the shares on offer.

Greaves Electric plans to invest the IPO proceeds into product research and development and build battery assembly capabilities, with a smaller portion earmarked to boost manufacturing capacity.

Also Read

Transrail Lighting IPO gets 80.8 times subscription on last day of offer

Mamata Machinery IPO garners 194.95 times subscription on last day of offer

Sanathan Textiles' IPO gets subscribed 35.12 times on last day of offer

Unimech Aerospace IPO receives 3.81 times subscription on first day

New listings through IPOs add 3% to India's market capitalisation in 2024

Prior to the issue, Greaves Cotton owned a 62.5% stake in Greaves Electric, with Abdul Latif Jameel Green Mobility Solutions owning the rest.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE postpones bidding for Solar91 Cleantech's Rs 106 cr IPO amid concerns

DAM Capital IPO sees 81.88 times subscription on closing day of bidding

Concord Enviro IPO subscribed 10.67 times on final day of bidding

Carraro India's IPO sees 22% subscription on second day of bidding

Senores Pharma IPO sees 13.88 times subscription on day two of bidding

Topics :IPOsElectric Vehiclesinitial public offering (IPO)

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story