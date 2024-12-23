Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / IPO / Concord Enviro IPO subscribed 10.67 times on final day of bidding

Concord Enviro IPO subscribed 10.67 times on final day of bidding

Additionally, funds will be invested in Rochem Separation Systems (India) Pvt Ltd to expand its manufacturing facilities and support activities, payment of debt, technology and growth initiatives

IPO
Concord Enviro Systems is an integrated solutions provider for industrial water reuse and zero liquid discharge solutions. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Concord Enviro Systems Ltd received 10.67 times subscription on the final day of bidding on Monday.

The Rs 500-crore IPO received bids for 5,35,33,347 shares, as against 50,15,356 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part received 17.32 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 14.20 times. The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) fetched 5.56 times subscription.

Concord Enviro Systems had raised Rs 150 crore from anchor investors.

The IPO has a price range of Rs 665-701 per share.

The IPO comprises a fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 175 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 46.41 lakh equity shares valued at Rs 325.33 crore, at the upper-end of the price band, by promoters and an investor.

This aggregates the issue size to Rs 500.33 crore.

Also Read

DAM Capital IPO sees 81.88 times subscription on closing day of bidding

Carraro India's IPO sees 22% subscription on second day of bidding

Senores Pharma IPO sees 13.88 times subscription on day two of bidding

Sanathan Textiles IPO day 3: Check subscription status, GMP, & other detail

IPO boom: Record Rs 1.6 trn raised in 2024; bigger gains expected in 2025

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be invested in Concord Enviro FZE (CEF) for setting up a new assembly unit for water treatment systems as well as its working capital requirement.

Additionally, funds will be invested in Rochem Separation Systems (India) Pvt Ltd to expand its manufacturing facilities and support activities, payment of debt, technology and growth initiatives, working capital requirements, and general corporate purposes.

Concord Enviro Systems is an integrated solutions provider for industrial water reuse and zero liquid discharge solutions, with an in-house position across the value chain.

The company's reach extends to diverse regions, with exports to countries in North America, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Equirus Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on the NSE and the BSE.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Unimech Aerospace IPO receives 3.81 times subscription on first day

New listings through IPOs add 3% to India's market capitalisation in 2024

Healthcare, pharma sectors raise Rs 14,811 crore via IPOs in 2024

Solar91 Cleantech IPO to open on Dec 24; price band at Rs 185-195 per share

DAM Capital IPO receives 6.98 times subscription on Day 2 of offer

Topics :IPO CalendarIPO activityIPO Indiashare marketNSEBSEIPO market

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story