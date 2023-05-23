Home / Markets / IPO / Fund-raising by Indian IPOs declining quicker than global peers in 2023

Fund-raising by Indian IPOs declining quicker than global peers in 2023

Domestic and international technology companies lead in raising investments

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
Premium
Fund-raising by Indian IPOs declining quicker than global peers in 2023

1 min read Last Updated : May 23 2023 | 11:46 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The amount of money that Indian companies have raised from the stock market in 2023 has shrunk quicker than their global peers.
Indian companies raised $293.8 million in the first four months of 2023 (January-April) through initial public offers (IPOs), shows data from tracker Refinitiv, which is part of the London Stock Exchange Group. An IPO is when companies raise money from the public for the first time, and after that their shares are listed on the stock exchange for trading. India’s IPO mop-up in 2023 is 80 per cent lower than the $1.5 billion raised in the corresponding period last year. Global markets have seen a 36 per cent decline.

India’s share in the amount raised globally has fallen to 0.9 per cent, averaging close to 2.9 per cent in the last five years. The share was 5.2 per cent in 2022, the highest since 2017’s 6.1 per cent (chart 1).

Technology companies topped the fund-raising table in India and globally. The companies accounted for 28.5 per cent of the total amount raised in 2023. They accounted for 42.4 per cent of the total amount raised in India. Industrials and materials are on the top five in the table, India and abroad.

A notable exception is energy and power. The sector accounted for 18.6 per cent of the money that companies raised in 2023. Among major global listings was Indonesia’s Pertamina Geothermal Energy which raised $596 million after its IPO in February. The energy sector’s share in Indian IPOs was zero per cent (chart 2).

A total of 51 Indian companies, including small and medium ones, hit the market in 2023. There were 403 IPOs globally in the first four months of the year.

Also Read

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

More IPOs need to deliver listing pop to revive retail interest: Analysts

Indian IPOs lit up after listing even as major global markets flashed red

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

Infinium, MOS, Exhicon, Sancode IPOs to be launched today; check details

Market regulator Sebi plans to shorten IPO listing timeline to three days

Sebi proposes to cut down IPO listing timeline to 3 days from 6 days

Nexus Select Trust's initial public offering garners 5.4 times subscription

JSW Infrastructure files DRHP with Sebi, plans to raise Rs 2,800-cr via IPO

JSW Infra files for $342 mn IPO to cut debt, fund capital expenditure

Topics :IPOsIndian marketsFundraising

First Published: May 23 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story