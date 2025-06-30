Home / Markets / IPO / German Green Steel files IPO papers with Sebi; seeks to raise ₹450 cr

German Green Steel files IPO papers with Sebi; seeks to raise ₹450 cr

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement in consultation with the book-running lead managers before filing the red herring prospectus

IPO, Initial public offerings
As of May 31, 2025, the company's total outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 347.33 crore. | File Photo
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Gujarat-based German Green Steel and Power has filed preliminary papers with capital markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering.

The initial public offering (IPO) is a combination of fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to Rs 450 crore and an offer for sale of up to 20 lakh shares by promoters Inamulhaq Shamsulhaq Iraki and Abdulhaq Shamsulhaq Iraki, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Sunday.

The company may consider a pre-IPO placement in consultation with the book-running lead managers before filing the red herring prospectus. If undertaken, the placement will not exceed 20 per cent of the fresh issue size.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 325.21 crore will be used towards expansion of its manufacturing facility in Gujarat and setting up a hybrid wind and solar power plant while Rs 55.01 crore will be used for repayment of debt and general corporate purposes, according to the DRHP.

As of May 31, 2025, the company's total outstanding borrowings stood at Rs 347.33 crore.

German Green Steel and Power is a vertically integrated iron and steel manufacturer with a main focus on TMT bars. It has a strong presence in Gujarat.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 979.78 crore and profit after tax of Rs 32.07 crore.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Systematix Corporate Services and Emkay Global Financial Services are the book running lead managers, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the IPO.

Topics :SEBIinitial public offeringsBSE NSE

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

