HDB Financial IPO subscribed 17x on strong institutional demand

Despite a slow start, HDB Financial Services’ mega offering proved to be a blockbuster, attracting bids worth ₹1.6 trillion. The IPO saw nearly 17 times more demand than the shares on offer.

Most of the bids came from institutional investors, with the portion reserved for them witnessing 55x subscription. Demand from other categories of investors was relatively subdued. The high net worth individual (HNI) portion was subscribed 10x, while the retail investor segment garnered just 1.41 times subscription.

The portion reserved for employees and HDFC Bank shareholders was subscribed 5.7 times and 4.3 times, respectively.

The subdued demand from individual investors was attributed to a modest grey market premium. Shares of HDB Financial were changing hands at less than 8 per cent premium in the unofficial grey market.

The strong demand from institutional investors was driven by HDFC's brand pedigree, even as concerns lingered over HDB Financial's IPO pricing and a key regulatory overhang. HDB's ₹12,500-crore IPO has been priced between ₹700 and ₹740 per share. At the top end, HDB is valued at ₹61,388 crore on a post-dilution basis—about 3.4 times its book value. "The company is backed by strong parentage, brand, governance, risk management and a high credit rating. It is one of the largest NBFCs catering to the second-largest customer franchise. The company is well placed to register healthy growth going ahead, while witnessing an improvement in asset quality," said a note by SBI Securities.