Groww eyes ₹7K cr public issue; GK Energy to float ₹465 cr IPO on Sep 19

Groww eyes ₹7,000 cr public issue

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the company that operates the country’s largest brokerage Groww, plans to raise ₹1,060 crore via its initial public offering (IPO), according to details made public on Tuesday. The IPO will comprise of a secondary share sale of up to ₹6,000 crore. The company has taken the confidential filing route for its IPO. Groww’s IPO is expected to hit the markets towards the end of October, said sources.

Urban Company, 2 others to make mkt debut today

Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar House of Mangalsutra will make their trading debut on Wednesday. The three IPOs, which closed on Friday, saw strong demand with subscription ranging between 60x and 110x.