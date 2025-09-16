Home / Markets / IPO / Groww eyes ₹7K cr public issue; GK Energy to float ₹465 cr IPO on Sep 19

Groww eyes ₹7K cr public issue; GK Energy to float ₹465 cr IPO on Sep 19

Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar House of Mangalsutra will make their trading debut on Wednesday

initial public offerings, IPO
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 11:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Groww eyes ₹7,000 cr public issue
 
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the company that operates the country’s largest brokerage Groww,  plans to raise ₹1,060 crore via its initial public offering (IPO), according to details made public on Tuesday. The IPO will comprise of a secondary share sale of up to ₹6,000 crore. The company has taken the confidential filing route for its IPO. Groww’s IPO is expected to hit the markets towards the end of October, said sources. 
 
Urban Company, 2 others to make mkt debut today
 
Urban Company, Dev Accelerator and Shringar House of Mangalsutra will make their trading debut on Wednesday. The three IPOs, which closed on Friday, saw strong demand with subscription ranging between 60x and 110x.
 
GK Energy to float ₹465 cr IPO on Sep 19 
 
Solar-powered agricultural water pump systems provider GK Energy on Tuesday announced a price band of ₹145 to ₹153 per share for its upcoming ₹465 crore initial public offering (IPO). The company’s share offering will be open for public subscription from September 19 to 23 and the one-day bidding for anchor investors will be open on September 18, according to an official statement. PTI
 
Saatvik Green sets price band of ₹442-465/share
 
Saatvik Green Energy on Tuesday fixed a price band of ₹442 to 465 per share for its upcoming ₹900 crore initial public offering (IPO). At the upp nd ₹5,910 crore. The IPO would open on September 19 and conclude on September 23. The bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on September 18, according to a public announcement. PTI

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Accel set for 28x return as Urban Company IPO values stake at ₹1,500 cr

Orkla India gets Sebi nod for IPO; parent of MTR Foods, Eastern Spices

Canara Robeco, Hero Motors among 6 firms to get Sebi nod for IPOs

IFC set to earn multibagger gains from Tata Capital's $2 billion IPO

Over a dozen cos plan IPOs worth ₹10k cr amid policy push, liquidity boost

Topics :IPOstock market tradingGroww

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story