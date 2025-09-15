Orkla India gets Sebi nod for IPO; parent of MTR Foods, Eastern Spices

Orkla India, the parent of MTR Foods and Eastern Spices, on Monday received an approval from the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering.

The IPO will involve the sale of 2.28 crore equity shares by promoter Orkla Asia Pacific Pte, along with shareholders Navas Meeran and Feroz Meeran, at a face value of Rs 1 each. The company had filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in June.

Orkla India’s product portfolio comprises more than 400 products across two key categories — spices and convenience foods, the latter including ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings.

According to a report by Technopak Advisors, the Indian packaged foods market was valued at Rs 10.18 lakh crore in financial year 2024 (FY24), growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8 per cent from FY19. ALSO READ: Legacy in a bottle: Family-run alcobev firms look beyond bloodlines “The high growth is driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanisation, lifestyle changes, nuclearisation, and a growing workforce, particularly among women. The packaged food market remains stable throughout the year, as demand is primarily driven by regular consumption rather than seasonal fluctuations,” the DRHP said. The Bengaluru-based company plans to expand its operations globally, especially in markets such as Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Malaysia, according to the DRHP.