Groww gets Sebi approval for $1 billion IPO at $7-8 billion valuation

Investment platform Groww has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to proceed with its initial public offering (IPO) to raise around $1 billion, according to people aware of the development.

The IPO will be the largest fundraise by an Indian capital market firm through the primary market.

The offering is expected to value the stockbroking and mutual fund investment platform at $7–8 billion. In June, the firm raised $202.3 million from GIC and ICONIQ Capital at a valuation of $7 billion.

The company had confidentially filed for IPO approval on May 26. A confidential filing allows companies to seek the regulator’s comments without disclosing IPO documents publicly.