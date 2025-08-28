Home / Markets / IPO / Anlon Healthcare IPO subscribed 3.30 times on Day 2 of share sale

Anlon Healthcare IPO subscribed 3.30 times on Day 2 of share sale

The initial public offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of aggregating up to 13.3 million shares

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO
The ₹121-crore IPO received bids for 4,39,34,124 shares against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offer of Anlon Healthcare Ltd got subscribed 3.30 times on the second day of share sale on Thursday.

The ₹121-crore IPO received bids for 4,39,34,124 shares against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part fetched 22.32 times subscription. The quota for non-institutional investors received 2.09 times subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 1.01 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of aggregating up to 13.3 million shares.

Price range for the offer is fixed at ₹86-91 per share.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the offer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IPO Street buzzes even as secondary market wobbles on trade concerns

Oyo likely to file DRHP in November, targets $7-8 bn IPO valuation

'Regulated pre-IPO trading platform to bring transparency for investors'

Globtier Infotech prices IPO at ₹72 per share, ₹31 crore issue opens Monday

India becomes rare hub for clean energy IPOs as firms eye $4 billion boost

Topics :IPOStock Market Newshealthcare

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story