Anlon Healthcare IPO subscribed 3.30 times on Day 2 of share sale

The initial public offer of Anlon Healthcare Ltd got subscribed 3.30 times on the second day of share sale on Thursday.
The ₹121-crore IPO received bids for 4,39,34,124 shares against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.
Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part fetched 22.32 times subscription. The quota for non-institutional investors received 2.09 times subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 1.01 times.
The initial public offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of aggregating up to 13.3 million shares.
Price range for the offer is fixed at ₹86-91 per share.
Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the offer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app