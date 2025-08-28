Anlon Healthcare IPO subscribed 3.30 times on Day 2 of share sale

The initial public offer of Anlon Healthcare Ltd got subscribed 3.30 times on the second day of share sale on Thursday.

The ₹121-crore IPO received bids for 4,39,34,124 shares against 1,33,00,000 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) part fetched 22.32 times subscription. The quota for non-institutional investors received 2.09 times subscription and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) part got subscribed 1.01 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) has a fresh issue of aggregating up to 13.3 million shares.

Price range for the offer is fixed at ₹86-91 per share.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager to the offer.