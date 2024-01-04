Home / Markets / IPO / Gujarat-based Jyoti CNC Automation sets IPO price band at Rs 315-331 apiece

Gujarat-based Jyoti CNC Automation sets IPO price band at Rs 315-331 apiece

The company is planning to list its shares for the second time in nearly 10 years

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 5:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Gujarat-based Jyoti CNC Automation on Thursday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 315-331 per share for its initial public offering (IPO).

This will be the first public issue of 2024 on the main board of leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The IPO of Jyoti CNC will open for public subscription on January 9 and end on January 11. The anchor book of the offer will be opened for a day on January 8, the company announced.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 45 equity shares and in multiples thereof, it said.

The company is planning to list its shares for the second time in nearly 10 years.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,000 crore.

The company has reserved 75 per cent of the issue size for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors, and the remaining 10 per cent for retail individual investors.

Proceeds from the issue would be used for debt payment, funding the long-term working capital requirements of the company, and general corporate purposes.

Jyoti CNC Automation is a leading manufacturer of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines. Its customers include ISRO, BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd, Turkish Aerospace, MBDA, Uniparts India, Tata Advanced System, Tata Sikorsky Aerospace, Bharat Forge, Kalyani Technoforge, and Bosch Ltd.

As of September 2023, the company had an order book of Rs 3,315.33 crore.

Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities, and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Equity shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

In 2013, Jyoti CNC had filed draft papers with Sebi to mop up funds through an IPO but later shelved its plan.

Also Read

Jyoti CNC Automation files papers to raise Rs 1,000 crore via IPO

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro, Vraj Iron and Steel file IPO papers with Sebi

Jyoti CNC Automation's IPO worth Rs 1,000 crore to open on January 9

Divine Power Energy to launch IPO by March; eyes Rs 400 cr turnover by 2026

Diffusion Engineers files IPO papers, will use funding for expansion

TAC Security plans to go public this year, aims Rs 100 cr turnover by 2026

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :IPOsinitial public offerings IPOsinitial public offering (IPO)share marketBSE NSE

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story