Home / Markets / IPO / TAC Security plans to go public this year, aims Rs 100 cr turnover by 2026

TAC Security plans to go public this year, aims Rs 100 cr turnover by 2026

SaaS (Software as a service) firm TAC Security, founded by entrepreneur Trishneet Arora in 2013, is one of the leading players in cybersecurity

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 5:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Global cyber security firm TAC Security on Monday announced its plan to go public this year and raise funds from the capital market to expand its operation with an aim to increase its turnover to Rs 100 crore by 2026.

SaaS (Software as a service) firm TAC Security, founded by entrepreneur Trishneet Arora in 2013, is one of the leading players in cybersecurity.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

TAC Security, a pioneer in risk and vulnerability management worldwide, is eyeing a revenue of Rs 100 crore by 2026, a company statement said.

However, the company did not disclose its current turnover.

According to the statement, the company is aggressively exploring capital-raising options, including an initial public offering (IPO) in early 2024.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Ltd has been appointed the exclusive book-running lead manager for the proposed IPO.

TAC Security CEO Arora said, "We are now embarking on our next growth stage, aiming for a nearly ten-fold increase in revenues by FY26 through organic growth and inorganic expansion. Towards this, we aim to become among the few listed cybersecurity players globally".

In an always-on digital world, cybersecurity has emerged as a key area of focus among the public and private sector entities worldwide, Arora stated.

The company received backing from stock market expert Vijay Kedia in 2016, fortifying its position in the market.

TAC Security has onboarded marquee professionals, comprising industry stalwarts Subinder Khuranna, William May, Siva Sivasubramanian, and former US Army Brigadier General Raphael Warren to its advisory board.

It has also established strategic partnerships with industry leaders like TechMahindra, Deloitte, Ingram Micro, and IBM.

The company has been associated with NPCI to handle the security assessment for UPI applications since 2017.

At the same time, the company also caters to the two largest stock exchanges -- the BSE and National Stock Exchange to address cybersecurity vulnerabilities across the trading process in real-time.

Over the years, TAC Security has expanded its global footprint, serving over 200 clients across 15 countries. Notable clients include US State governments, DSP Mutual Fund and Bandhan Bank, and some Fortune 500 companies.

Gartner Peer Insight has ranked TAC Security as a Customer First Company in the Vulnerability Management category, and Google has enlisted it as a security partner.

The company's diverse product line, including ESOF VMP and ESOF CRQ, reflects its comprehensive approach to cybersecurity.

The risk-based vulnerability management tools market has gained momentum in recent years.

Also Read

CWG 2026: Ahmedabad likely to bid for Commonwealth Games - Report

Turning 'Victoria's lemon into lemonade': Gold Coast pitch to host CWG 2026

Here's why Australia's Victoria cancels hosting of Commonwealth Games 2026

India will host Olympics in future, says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

India's road to Fifa World Cup 2026: All you need to know about qualifiers

Delightful year for IPO investors as 54 of 59 issues return 45% on average

Solar manufacturer Waaree Energies files DRHP for Rs 3,000 cr IPO

Bonanza for IPOs in 2023, 55 of 59 stocks trading above issue price

Waaree Energies files IPO papers; plans to raise Rs 3K cr via fresh issue

The SME IPO boom needs to last for the sake of future billionaires

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :cybersecurity infrastructurecybersecurityCybersecurity ProtocolsIT IndustryShankara IPOinitial public offerings IPOs

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story