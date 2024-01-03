Home / Markets / IPO / Jyoti CNC Automation's IPO worth Rs 1,000 crore to open on January 9

Jyoti CNC Automation's IPO worth Rs 1,000 crore to open on January 9

It will also be the first public issue of 2024 on the main board of leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 4:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Gujarat-based Jyoti CNC Automation's initial public offering worth up to Rs 1,000 crore will open on January 9.

It will also be the first public issue of 2024 on the main board of leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company is planning to list its shares for the second time in nearly 10 years.

The three-day Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Jyoti CNC will close on January 11, while the anchor book of the offer will be launched for a day on January 8, as per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP).

The price band for the offer is yet to be announced.

Last month, the company got approval from markets regulator Sebi to float the public issue.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,000 crore.

The proceeds from the issue would be used for debt payment, funding the long-term working capital requirements of the company, and general corporate purposes.

Jyoti CNC Automation is a leading manufacturer of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines. Its customers include ISRO, BrahMos Aerospace Thiruvananthapuram Ltd, Turkish Aerospace, MBDA, Uniparts India, Tata Advanced System Ltd, Tata Sikorsky Aerospace Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, Kalyani Technoforge Ltd, Rolex Rings Ltd and Bosch Ltd.

As of September 2023, the company had an order book of Rs 3,315.33 crore.

Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities, and SBI Capital Markets are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The equity shares of the company will be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

In 2013, Jyoti CNC had filed draft papers with Sebi to mop up funds through an IPO but later shelved its plan.

Also Read

Three companies file draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPOs

Global fundraising via IPOs drops 52% in 2023 to $147.2 billion

Fundraising through SME IPOs hits record high; 181 firms raised Rs 4,643 cr

Zepto becomes first unicorn this year, raises $200 mn at $1.4 bn valuation

World's biggest market for under-$100 million IPOs booms in India

Divine Power Energy to launch IPO by March; eyes Rs 400 cr turnover by 2026

Diffusion Engineers files IPO papers, will use funding for expansion

TAC Security plans to go public this year, aims Rs 100 cr turnover by 2026

Delightful year for IPO investors as 54 of 59 issues return 45% on average

Solar manufacturer Waaree Energies files DRHP for Rs 3,000 cr IPO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketIPOsfundingFundraising

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story