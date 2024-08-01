Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hero FinCorp files for Rs 3,668 crore IPO; Akums IPO subscribed over 50x

Among the selling shareholders for Hero FinCorp are AHVF II Holdings (Apollo Management), Apis Growth, Link Investment Trust, and Otter

BS Reporter
Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 5:08 PM IST
Hero FinCorp, the financial services arm of two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for a Rs 3,668 crore initial public offering (IPO). The maiden share sale will comprise a Rs 2,100 crore fresh fund raise and an offer for sale of Rs 1,568 crore.

Among the selling shareholders are AHVF II Holdings (Apollo Management), Apis Growth, Link Investment Trust, and Otter. At present, Hero MotoCorp owns a 39.56 per cent stake in Hero FinCorp, and the promoter Munjal family holds about 35 per cent. Incepted in 1991, Hero FinCorp mainly offers two-wheeler financing, leveraging 2,000 retail touchpoints of Hero MotoCorp.

It also has a presence in affordable housing, education loan, and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) segments. As of March 2024, the company had assets under management of Rs 51,821 crore, of which retail and MSME loan verticals contributed 65 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.

Akums IPO subscribed over 50x

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals’ IPO saw over 50 times more demand than shares on offer. The institutional investor portion of the issue was subscribed 68 times, the high networth individual portion over 40 times, and the retail portion around 20 times.

Akums Drugs’ IPO comprised a Rs 680 crore fresh fundraising and Rs 1,177 crore in secondary share sales, translating into a total issue size of Rs 1,857 crore. The IPO proceeds will mainly be used to repay debt. At the top end, Akums Drugs will be valued at Rs 10,687 crore on a post-dilution basis.

In 2023-24 (FY24), the company clocked revenue from operations of Rs 4,178 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 14 per cent. In FY24, Akums had a 30 per cent share of the domestic contract development and manufacturing organisation market.

FirstCry Rs 4.2k cr IPO to open Tue
 

Brainbees Solutions, which owns the baby products brand FirstCry, will launch its Rs 4,193-crore IPO on Tuesday. The company has set the price band of Rs 440-465 per share. At the top-end, the multi-channel retailer will be valued at Rs 24,142 crore.

The IPO comprises fresh fund raise worth Rs 1,666 crore and secondary share sale worth Rs 2,528 crore. The selling shareholders are SoftBank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Premji Invest and TPG.

FirstCry will use the IPO proceeds on setting up new stores, digital expansion and expanding in Saudi Arabia. In FY24, the company had revenues from operations of Rs 6,480 crore and net loss of Rs 321 crore.

First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

