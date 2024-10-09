Hyundai Motor India to launch $3 bn IPO next week, know its operations

Hyundai holds India's no. 2 carmaker spot, coming in behind Maruti Suzuki. It currently has a roughly 15 per cent share in the country's competitive car market. It sold 614,721 cars in India and exported 163,155 units in the year to March 2024.
Hyundai has one factory outside of Chennai in southern Tamil Nadu state, also dubbed the Detroit of Asia. The factory has a capacity of 824,000 units per year and is running at a utilisation rate of 94 per cent, leaving little room for growth that would help compete with Maruti Suzuki.
Hyundai aims to reach production of about 1 million units a year with the acquisition of a former General Motors plant in western Maharashtra state. The plant is expected to start operations only by the second half of the year to March 2026.