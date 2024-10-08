NSDL gets Sebi nod for IPO over a year after filing offer document

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given a go-ahead for National Securities Depository’s (NSDL) initial public offering (IPO) more than a year after it filed the offer document.

The market regulator issued final observations on September 30 on its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), which was filed in July, 2023.

NSDL’s DRHP was kept in abeyance between August and December last year, which also led to a delay in obtaining the final approval.

NSDL’s maiden share sale will be entirely an offer for sale with six shareholders — National Stock Exchange (NSE), IDBI Bank, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, SBI, and Government of India (SUUTI) — paring their holdings.