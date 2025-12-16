ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP steady, subscription tops 3x; should you bid?

Among investor categories, Non-institutional investors (NIIs) have led the bidding, oversubscribing their segment 7.60 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) followed with a 4.35-times subscription, while retail investors, though placing the fewest bids, have oversubscribed their category 1.15 times.

The ICICI Prudential AMC IPO is a pure Offer for Sale (OFS), with Prudential Corporation Holdings offloading up to 49 million (48,972,994) equity shares. The issue is being offered at a price band of ₹2061 - ₹2165 per share, with a lot size of 6 shares. Accordingly, the investors can bid for a minimum of 6 shares and in multiples thereof.

Brokerages including Anand Rathi Research, Choice Institutional Equities, and Canara Bank Securities have issued favourable views on the IPO, recommending a subscribe rating for long-term investors. Their rationale cites the company’s strong equity AUM, second-largest industry position, 20 per cent share in operating profit, consistent top-quartile fund performance, robust 80% return on equity, and stable margins.

As the public issue closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment is likely to be announced tomorrow, Wednesday, December 17, while shares are expected to be credited to demat accounts on Thursday, December 18.

ICICI Prudential AMC shares are slated to list on the NSE and BSE on Friday, December 19, 2025.

As per the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, since the entire issue is an OFS.

“Our Company will not receive the proceeds from the Offer (the Offer Proceeds), and all the Offer Proceeds will be received by the Promoter Selling Shareholder after deduction of Offer-related expenses and relevant taxes thereon, to be borne by the Promoter Selling Shareholder,” the company said in its RHP.