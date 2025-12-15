Nephrocare Health IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Nephrocare IPO received bids for 186.92 million shares against 13.27 million shares on offer. The portion booked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 26.82 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 24.77 times. The retail investors quota was booked only 2.36 times.

With the subscription window now closed, investors are waiting for the allotment details, which are expected to be issued later today. Once the allotment process is completed, applicants can check their allotment status on the official websites of NSE and BSE, or the registrar Kfin Technologies.

Steps to check Nephrocare Health IPO allotment status on BSE:

Go to the official BSE website - http://bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity

Choose 'Nephrocare Health' from the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page

Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status

Steps to check Nephrocare Health IPO allotment on Kfin Technologies:

Visit registrar Kfin Technologies website - ipostatus.kfintech.com/

Under 'Select IPO', select Nephrocare from the drop-down box

Enter your application number, demat account, or permanent account number (PAN)

Click 'Submit', and your application status will appear on your screen

Nephrocare Health IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Nephrocare Health were trading at ₹494.5 per share in the grey market, commanding a modest premium of ₹34.5 or 7.5 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹438 to ₹460.