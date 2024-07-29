India's biggest 2024 IPOs as stock markets boom: All you need to know

Here are some details of this year's biggest initial public offerings (IPOs) in India, where stock markets are booming and Ola Electric, the country's biggest e-scooter maker, will launch its highly anticipated IPO on Thursday. More than 150 companies have raised nearly $5 billion through IPOs between January and July, nearly double the amount raised in the same period last year, LSEG data shows. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp These are the country's biggest IPOs of 2024: OLA ELECTRIC The electric scooter maker's $734-million IPO will be the biggest so far this year. The company's IPO has drawn investor interest from the likes of Fidelity and Nomura.

BHARTI HEXACOM

Telecom operator Bharti Hexacom's $511-million IPO was launched in April, attracting bids worth more than $8 billion.



AADHAR HOUSING FINANCE

Mortgage lender Aadhar Housing Finance's IPO in May raised $358 million.

GO DIGIT GENERAL INSURANCE

Insurer Go Digit launched its share sale in May, raising $312 million.

BHARAT HIGHWAYS INVIT

An IPO by infrastructure investment trust Bharat Highways InvIT in February raised about $300 million.

EMCURE PHARMACEUTICALS

Bain-backed drugmaker Emcure, which focuses on areas such as gynaecology and HIV treatments, launched its $234 million IPO earlier this month.



INDEGENE

Indegene, which provides digital services to the biopharma industry, launched its IPO in May, raising $220 million.

HYUNDAI MOTOR INDIA (upcoming)

Hyundai Motor's Indian business has filed draft papers for what could be the country's biggest-ever issue of shares later this year, with plans to raise roughly $3 billion.