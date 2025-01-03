NSE leads Asia in IPOs with 268 listings in 2024 across mainboard, SME

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has recorded the highest number of initial public offerings (IPOs) in Asia in the calendar year 2024 (CY24) with a total of 268 listings across the mainboard and the SME platform, the exchange stated on Friday. In CY24, the exchange recorded 90 successful listings on the mainboard while 178 small and medium enterprises made their debut on the NSE’s Emerge, cumulatively raising Rs 1.67 trillion in the period. The heightened primary market activity in terms of fundraising was also on account of the Hyundai Motor India’s IPO, which was the largest in India and second largest globally with $3.3 billion fundraise.

Globally, there were a total of 1,145 IPOs in CY24, compared to 1,271 in the previous calendar year.

“The data suggests that NSE has alone done more number of IPOs than other top exchanges in Asia which includes the IPOs Japan’s (Japan Exchange Group), Hong Kong’s (Hong Kong Stock Exchange), and China’s (Shanghai Stock Exchange) have done cumulatively,” said Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer, NSE.

According to the data shared by the exchange, Nasdaq and NYSE saw fundraisings to the tune of $16.5 billion and $15.9 billion, respectively. The same for Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange stood at $10.4 billion and $8.8 billion.

