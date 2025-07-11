Home / Markets / IPO / INOX Clean Energy files confidential draft papers, eyes ₹6,000 cr IPO

INOX Clean Energy files confidential draft papers, eyes ₹6,000 cr IPO

This could potentially become the largest Indian IPO in the clean energy and renewables sector

IPO, initial public offering
INOX Clean Energy has confidentially filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹6,000 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:55 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

INOX Clean Energy has confidentially filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise ₹6,000 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO), according to industry sources familiar with the development.

This could potentially become the largest Indian IPO in the clean energy and renewables sector.

With a proposed equity dilution of over 10 per cent, the company is targeting a market capitalisation of around Rs 50,000 crore, they added.

In a public announcement on Friday, INOX Clean Energy, a part of the $12 billion INOXGFL Group, stated that it has submitted "the pre-filed draft red herring prospectus with Sebi and the stock exchanges, in relation to the proposed initial public offering of its equity shares on the main board of the stock exchanges."  Industry sources familiar with the development said that a major portion of the public offer will comprise a fresh issue, with the proceeds earmarked for setting up new facilities in solar and Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The proposed IPO surpasses the filings made by Juniper Green (₹3,000 crore) in June 2025 and Waaree Energies (₹4,300 crore) in October 2024.

The company has already demonstrated strong financial flexibility, highlighted by a recent equity raise of around ₹700 crore.

The book running lead managers for the proposed IPO include JM Financial, Motilal Oswal, Nuvama, IIFL Securities, and ICICI Securities.

According to a report by CareEdge Ratings, INOX Clean Energy is expected to incur capital expenditure of ₹6,500 crore to complete its under-construction renewable energy and manufacturing capacities.

This expenditure is planned to be funded through a mix of project-level debt, cash accruals from underlying projects, and equity contributions from both investors and promoters.

While funding for the under-construction renewable energy capacity is in place, the company will require additional equity capital to establish its planned manufacturing units.

INOX Clean Energy is engaged in the business of developing and operating renewable energy projects as well as manufacturing solar cells and modules through its subsidiaries INOX Neo Energies and INOX Solar.

Currently, INOX Clean Energy has a total operational capacity of 157 MW, which includes 107 MW of wind and 50 MW of solar power.

Additionally, 400 MW is under construction, comprising 350 MW of hybrid and 50 MW of solar projects. The company also has a project pipeline of over 2.2 GW, according to a CareEdge report from June 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Orient Cables files for ₹700 crore IPO papers with fresh issue and OFS

Aggcon Equipments Int'l files IPO papers with Sebi to raise ₹332 cr

JM Financial sees Indian IPOs adding $3 trillion market value over decade

Travel Food Services IPO fully subscribed as institutions drive demand

Travel Food Services IPO gets subscribed 10% on day one of bidding

Topics :initial public offering (IPO)initial public offeringsInox Renewables

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story