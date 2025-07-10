Home / Markets / IPO / Aggcon Equipments Int'l files IPO papers with Sebi to raise ₹332 cr

Aggcon Equipments Int'l files IPO papers with Sebi to raise ₹332 cr

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of ₹168 crore would be used for payment of debt,₹ 84 crore for purchase of equipment and a portion would be used for general corporate purposes

IPO
The Haryana-based company plans to raise ₹332 crore through fresh issuance of equity shares, besides, promoters would sell 94 lakh shares under the offer-for-sale, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jul 10 2025 | 7:25 PM IST
Infrastructure equipment rental company Aggcon Equipments International Ltd on Thursday filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi seeking its approval to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The Haryana-based company plans to raise ₹332 crore through fresh issuance of equity shares, besides, promoters would sell 94 lakh shares under the offer-for-sale, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of₹ 168 crore would be used for payment of debt,₹84 crore for purchase of equipment and a portion would be used for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2003, Aggcon Equipments International is one of the leading and fastest-growing infrastructure equipment rental companies in India. The company maintains a large fleet of equipment to support diverse infrastructure projects.

As of March 2025, the company catered to more than 500 customers across 27 states and five Union Territories in India.

Aggcon Equipments International's revenue from operations increased by 19.5 per cent to ₹164 crore in fiscal 2025 from ₹137.3 crore in the preceding fiscal and profit increased by 35.64 per cent to ₹30.71 crore in fiscal 2025 from ₹22.64 crore in fiscal 2024.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE and BSE.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

