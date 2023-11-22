Investors make a beeline as five IPOs hit market; most oversubscribed

Investors are making a beeline for the five initial public offerings (IPOs) that have hit the market. Most share sales have already seen more demand than shares on offer, with cumulative bids totalling almost Rs 25,000 crore. The five maiden share sales together are looking to mobilise Rs 7,377 crore in what will be the busiest week for IPOs of calendar 2023.

The strongest demand is seen for Tata Technologies’ Rs 3,042 crore offering. The IPO—the first by a Tata group firm in nearly two decades—was subscribed 6.55 times on Wednesday, the first day of the issue. Gandhar Oil Refinery and Flair Writing Industries, which too opened on Wednesday, were subscribed 5.5 times and 2.3 times, respectively. Fedbank Financial Services was off to a relatively slow start, garnering 40 per cent subscription. The IPO of State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), which opened a day earlier, was subscribed close to 5 times.

Usually, subscriptions take a hit when IPOs are bunched together. However, this week could be an exception with industry players hoping total bids for the five IPOs topping Rs 2 trillion. A combination of strong grey market premiums (GMP) and retail investor appetite is attributed as the reasons for this robust demand.

Some believe the secondary market performance could be subdued in the immediate term as the five IPOs are expected to block liquidity until mid next week.

The GMP of Tata Technologies is 75 per cent, that for Gandhar is about 43 per cent, IREDA is 28 per cent and Flair Writing is 23 per cent above their issue price. That for Fedbank is about 5 per cent.

"This is a sign of an active market, and there is a powerful momentum there. We were expecting a bit of a slowdown, which does not seem to be happening. And the quality of the companies is good. That is the driving factor, and the word in the market is that they are attractively priced. That would have given the confidence to the bankers to launch it at the same time," said Pranjal Srivastava, Partner- investment banking, Centrum Capital.

Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services said the issue sizes are not big when you look at the pent-up retail demand. "Investors have made money in the mid- and small-cap space. We are seeing strong demand for SME IPOs as well. There is money on the table," Kejriwal said.

Industry players said high net worth individuals are looking to place leveraged bets on issues such as Tata Tech and Gandhar Oil. Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed a Rs 1 crore cap on IPO financing by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Industry players said investors are eyeing workarounds such as investing through multiple demat accounts using family members and borrowing from brokers by pledging shares.

On a year-to-date basis, the Nifty mid-cap index gained 33.4 per cent, and the Small-cap gained 40.7 per cent.

"As long as issuers are reasonable in terms of pricing, the IPO momentum will continue. Most newly-listed companies have also given decent returns,” said Srivastava.

The BSE IPO index, a gauge that tracks newly listed companies, has gained 35.1 per cent.