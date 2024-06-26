Home / Markets / IPO / Investors subscribe Vraj Iron IPO 3.46 times offer size on day 1 of bidding

Investors subscribe Vraj Iron IPO 3.46 times offer size on day 1 of bidding

The Rs 171-crore initial share sale received bids for 2,12,27,976 shares against 61,38,462 shares on offer, according to NSE data

ipo market listing share market
Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the IPO.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The initial public offering (IPO) of Vraj Iron and Steel received 3.46 times subscription on the first day of share sale on Wednesday.

The Rs 171-crore initial share sale received bids for 2,12,27,976 shares against 61,38,462 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The portion for retail individual investors (RIIs) garnered 5.05 times subscription while the category for non-institutional investors got subscribed 3.53 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) quota received 61 per cent subscription.

Vraj Iron and Steel on Tuesday said it has raised a little over Rs 51 crore from anchor investors.

The Rs 171-crore IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer-for-sale component.

Shares will be available for public subscription in the range of Rs 195 to Rs 207 per scrip.
 

The company will use the IPO proceeds for expansion projects at the Bilaspur facility and general corporate purposes.

Raipur-based Vraj Iron and Steel is into manufacturing sponge iron, MS (Mid Steel) billets, and TMT (Thermo Mechanical Treatment) bars.

It operates through two manufacturing plants at Raipur and Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh.

Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services is the registrar for the IPO.

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on the NSE and the BSE.

Also Read

Ahead of IPO, Vraj Iron and Steel pockets Rs 51 cr from anchor investors

Here's how much 30 companies plan to raise through IPOs in coming months

Nova Agritech IPO subscribed 33.82x on Day 2; NII category booked 71.19x

DEE Engineers, Akme Fintrade's IPO bidding status on day 3; check details

Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro, Vraj Iron and Steel file IPO papers with Sebi

Hyundai to pay $40mn fee to banks advising on India IPO, 2nd biggest payday

GEM Enviro makes stellar market debut; lists at 90% premium to issue price

IPO-bound startups find favour among investors amid funding resurgence

Why Hyundai is again eyeing IPO in India, 25 years after its failed attempt

Investors subscribe Stanley Lifestyles IPO 5.22 times offer size on day 2

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Stock MarketInvestorIPOs

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story